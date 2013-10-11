  Google's shared endorsements in ads: Here's how to keep your name and photo out

Google updated its terms of service so that it has the right to use your name and image for advertising purposes, including any opinions, comments and reviews made on any Google service, though it also gave you some control over whether you'll appear in those adverts.

Pocket-lint has described the step-by-step process below on how you can control your name and image, so that you won't have to see yourself popping up in adverts on Google sites and across the web, wherever those shared endorsement adverts may be used.

Let's first explain shared endorsements in ads using the following example:When you search for a pub on Google, you may see an ad for a pub that includes a profile picture and 5-star review from a friend. Similarly, your friend may see an ad with a profile picture and 5-star review from you when she or he searches for a pub that you've reviewed.

That is called a shared endorsement advert. If you're one of the many who want to opt out of this latest practice from Google, read on.

1. Google said you could control whether your image and name appear in adverts via the Shared Endorsements setting. Go to that website.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the Shared Endorsements setting page, and then un-check the box for "Based upon my activity, Google may show my name and profile photo in shared endorsements that appear in ads."

3. Once you've unchecked the box, click the blue Save button.

4. Voila! You have opted out.

This setting change only controls your name and image in shared endorsements adverts. It does not impact how your name and image might appear in a shared endorsement that is not in an ad.

An example of a shared endorsement that is not an ad includes when you +1 an album in the Play Store. A friend will be able to see your endorsement for that album. You can only limit the visibility of your activity outside of ads by deleting the activity itself or changing its visibility settings.

Google warned that users under 18 may still see shared endorsements from others, but their name and profile will not be in the shared endorsements ads.

Simples, right?