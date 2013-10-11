New Nexus 5 pictures show Android 4.4 KitKat in full swing

Nexus 5 rumours are a bit like buses; they are often driven by nutters. Oh, and they come in twos and threes, of course,

After the release date and Bluetooth SIG certification stories did the rounds earlier today, a new batch of pictures has turned up of what is purportedly an LG-made Nexus 5 smartphone. And they appear to show Android 4.4 KitKat too.

Taken and posted in Italy by website Tutto Android, the pics show the unlock screen, a home screen and the apps of KitKat, and some have taken to speculating on a few of the features that can be seen in them. The Tap to Pay mode in the settings does suggest a more overt push for NFC connectivity, while the top bar is no longer black as on other iterations of raw Android, nor is the on-screen button section of the phone.

Read:Nexus 5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

It is also surmised that the main homescreen will be clean on first boot, with just a camera and phone icon present at the bottom and a Google search bar at the top.

There is also more of an emphasis on battery and power management, if the second shot of settings is anything to go by.

If true, the operating system looks pretty tasty, we have to say.

Rumours suggest we won't have long to find out for real, with the current thinking being that Google will unveil the 5-inch Nexus 5 on 15 October. Tuesday next week.