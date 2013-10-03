  Google Play Music All Access for iOS app to launch in late-October?

Google's working on a native iOS app for the Play Music All Access streaming service.

Engadget reported that Google has not only developed a Google Music iOS app but is also internally testing it already. The app might even launch in late-October. Employees are currently testing it, though Google will still need to address a few unspecified bugs before releasing the app to the public.

There's not much else to go on here, but it's nonetheless interesting that Google will soon finally launch a native music app for iOS. Google presently allows users in more than 19 countries to sign up for its standard Play Music and All Access music services. The latter launched in May, without any official word from Google as to when we could expect to see an iPhone and iPad-compatible version.

Google unveiled Google Play Music All Access at Google I/O, revealing then that the platform would debut immediately in the US for $9.99 a month ($7.99 if signed up before 30 June). The service enables users to combine the All Access catalogue with their own library of up to 20,000 Songs. All Access is available in the US and most of Europe, including countries such as France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, etc.

Android's Sundar Pichai once revealed that the iOS app should launch in June, but that obviously didn't happen, and Engadget noted it could have been delayed due to issues with Flash being needed to enforce DRM restrictions set by music labels.

There are also unofficial mobile and web apps that exist and do permit access to Google's streaming service, though many users will surely welcome an official native app from Mountain View.