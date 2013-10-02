  1. Home
Hulu Plus app now supports Chromecast, just in time for US autumn television season

Google has just announced that the Hulu Plus app has added support for Chromecast.

That means Hulu subscribers can now cast shows like Family Guy or Parks and Recreation from the Hulu Plus app to HDTV televisions. The functionality has arrived just as the new autumn television season has begun in the US. 

To start watching new episodes, all you have to do is plug the Chromecast dongle into your TV. Then, hit the new Cast button in the Hulu Plus app. Simply download the latest version of Hulu Plus for Android or iPad to get access to the Cast button. Google said support for iPhone was coming soon.

Read: Hulu Plus on Apple TV reworked with new categories and easier playback

Hulu Plus, a monthly subscription service, originally launched in 2010. Like the free version of Hulu, Hulu Plus contains commercials but offers subscribers an expanded content library in the form of full seasons and more episodes. Aside from the US, Hulu Plus is only available in Japan.

Google launched Chromecast in July. It's a $35 device that's only available in the US, much like Hulu Plus. It therefore hasn't quite made its way to the UK yet, though Chromecast is the No. 1 best seller currently listed on Amazon Electronics, which Google made sure to brag about today on its official Google blog.

For more details on Chromecast, check out Pocket-lint's full review.

