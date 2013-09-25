Google Shopping Express same-day delivery service opens to all Bay Area residents, with new mobile apps

Google has just announced that it is publicly expanding Google Shopping Express, the company's same-day delivery service that launched earlier this year for beta testers.

When the service kicked off in March, allowing shoppers to order from retailers and get six months of same-day delivery free, Google invited some Bay Area residents to test it. Six months later, the service is now available to everyone in the Bay Area delivery zones, which includes San Francisco, San Jose and the Peninsula.

Google also said it has released a new mobile app for Google Shopping Express, available for both Android and iOS, giving on-the-go shoppers the ability to search for specific items, browse different stores and have deliveries shipped right to their door that day.

Google Shopping Express offers access to national, regional and local stores, including American Eagle, Staples, Target, ToysRUs, BabiesRUs, Walgreens, etc., and new places like L’Occitane, Whole Foods Market and more. People in the Bay Area can order from any of these stores and select a delivery window that works for them. The latest slot available is 9pm EST.

Google Shopping Express is Google's take on the popular trend of buying and getting things instantaneously. Both Amazon and eBay offer similar services as well. Although Google is offering six months of delivery free of charge, the company has said it will charge for deliveries once the welcoming period ends.