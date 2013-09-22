  Android 4.4 KitKat user interface allegedly leaks

We know Android 4.4 KitKat is definitely on the way, thanks to Google spilling the chocolatey name in early September.

As we wait in anticipation for new features that have been kept under wraps by the company, 9to5Google conveniently scored a few shots of user interface changes that will be found in the next version of Android.

The unconfirmed images show a lighter colour across the interface, grey icons on the status bar instead of blue, and a status bar that changes in colour to correspond with the colour of the app you have open.

The shots also show the redesign of the Messages and Phone apps. We've yet to see any specifics on new features inside the apps, but we are able to see they sport a new coat of paint along with a sleeker layout. The dialler app looks to have a new keyboard design, that we suspect may be found further across Android 4.4 KitKat.

For now that's all we know, but we'd be surprised if the changes in Android 4.4 KitKat stop at a redesign of the Messages and Phone apps. Despite being a 4.4 update and not 5.0, KitKat looks to bring welcomed changes.

Google is rumoured to be taking the wraps off Android 4.4 KitKat along with the LG Nexus 5 at an unconfirmed event on 14 October. If past years are any indication, Android 4.4 KitKat will launch with the LG Nexus 5, and come to the rest of the Nexus line in the hours after.