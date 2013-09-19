  Google's Quickoffice Android and iOS apps now free for everyone, includes extra 10GB in Drive storage

Google's Quickoffice for Android and iOS apps are now free for everyone.

The price slashing comes just a couple weeks after Apple decided to make its iWorks suite free to users. Quickoffice was already free for Google Apps subscribers, but now anyone can get access to the apps for free. The free apps let mobile users create and edit Microsoft Office documents, spreadsheets and presentations on an Android or iOS device.

Google has also included a bonus with the newly free apps. If users sign into their Google Accounts from the new Quickoffice app for Android or iOS by 26 September, they'll get an extra 10GB of Google Drive storage for two years. The storage space will load on to accounts within the next few weeks. Quickoffice integrates with Google Drive storage, enabling users to access their files from anywhere.

Read: Google makes Quickoffice on Android and iPhone free for business users

The main point is: savings all around for everybody! Google obviously wants consumers to use its products over the competition, so it's slashing prices and doling out incentives as a way to lure them in. Speaking of enticing users, Google has added a number of new features to QuickOffice, such as refreshed icon, .ZIP folder capability, chart-viewing in Excel and PowerPoint files and more.

Google said the new QuickOffice apps work across all devices too, so users won't have to worry about installing separate versions. Go download Quickoffice for Android and iOS. Hey -it's free.