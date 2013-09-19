  Google Wallet app arrives on the iPhone - without NFC requirement

Google has brought its Google Wallet app to the iPhone, minus NFC.

Google released a substantial update to its Google Wallet for Android app this week, doing away with the long-time requirement of a handset needing NFC technology to download the app. The company has now launched an iPhone version of the app that also doesn't require NFC, letting non-NFC iPhone users send money, store loyalty cards and browse through offers within Google Wallet.

Google said in a blog post that the iPhone app would still allow consumers to "easily send money to friends and store all of their loyalty cards and offers in one place". The app - much like the Android version - enables people to send money from anywhere and while on the go in the US with just an email address.

As for earning loyalty points, iPhone users can add all of their existing cards into the Wallet app by scanning barcodes or entering card numbers, and then they can join programmes including Alaska Airlines, Belly and Red Mango from within the app and redeem at checkout. For these merchants, iPhone users can also view loyalty status and rewards balance. They'll even see saved loyalty cards in Google Now when opportunities arise nearby.

Google also announced new programmes that are coming soon, such as Avis Car Rental, BJ’s Restaurants, Cosi, Hard Rock International, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Raley’s and The Body Shop.

Other features within the app include the ability to save with offers from coupon sites like Valpak.com, quickly scan and add a card for paying, and shop with a secure digital wallet. Google promises all Google Wallet transactions are monitored 24/7 for fraud. There's also Google Wallet Purchase Protection available.

The new Google Wallet app for iPhone is available in the App Store now for US consumers.