  Google acquires Bump, the startup behind tap-to-share app Bump

Mobile sharing startup Bump has announced that it was acquired by Google, meaning Google could soon incorporate interactive sharing capabilities into its mobile products.

David Lieb, Bump's CEO and co-founder, revealed the news on Bump's official website with the following message: "We’re excited to announce that the Bump team is joining Google! ... We couldn’t be more thrilled to join Google, a company that shares our belief that the application of computing to difficult problems can fundamentally change the way that we interact with one another and the world."

Bump's most-used mobile product, also called Bump, enables users to share contact information, photos, videos, apps and files by simply bumping two phones together. Just open the Bump app on both handsets and then gently tap them together; Bump auto-transfers whatever it is you wanted to send.

The Bump team also developed an app called Flock. After a user takes a photo with any camera app, Flock will filter out strangers in the images, create a shared album for friends who were in the images and bring all the photos together in that album for sharing.

Lieb said Bump and Flock will continue to work for the time being, but he warned users to "stay tuned for future updates." While neither Bump nor Google have clarified how Bump and the Bump team will enhance Google products, it's clear that both companies are interested in simple tools for sharing information with other people and devices.

So, expect to see some new interactive sharing capabilities added to - shall we say - Google+ for Android and iOS in the coming months. That's pure speculation, of course, but the possibilities certainly seem endless.