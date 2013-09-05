  Google's new £1bn UK headquarters approved, due in London in 2015

Google's latest efforts to expand its corporate environment in the UK have received approval from Camden borough council, reports Bloomberg. The council granted the Mountain View-based company permission to build on a 2.4-acre plot of land, which will house 5,000 Google employees.

The new Google HQ, which will cost the company £1 billion to build, will be located next to King's Cross rail station. The new office will consolidate work from its two other offices across London. Currently staff are based in two locations in the city, in Victoria, down the road from Microsoft, and in Holborn near Tottenham Court Road. Google's Manchester office will continue to operate.

Google is known for having eccentric office spaces, and its new UK office will be no different. According to filings with Camden, the new office will have a swimming pool and running track on the roof.

Google is expecting to have the 11-storey building completed by 2014, with staff and operations expected to move in by 2015. The new building will also house 16 retail stores on the ground floor, with King's Cross Central holding ownership of the stores in a partnership with Google.

“This is a big investment by Google, we’re committing further to the UK - where computing and the web were invented. It’s good news for Google, for London and for the UK,” said Matt Brittin, vice-president for northern and central Europe at Google in a January statement.

No mock-ups of the new offices have been released, but we'll make sure to keep our eyes peeled. If you're a Google employee, tell us how you feel about the move in the comment section.