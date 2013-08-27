Google Chromecast app for iOS lands in App Store

Google on Tuesday released the Chromecast app for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, making it easier for iOS users to set up and manage their Chromecast dongles.

The app is free and works the $35 Chromecast that Google released in July in a bid to take on Apple's AirPlay and devices like Apple TV and Roku. The dongle launched with support for Netflix and YouTube, as well as compatibility with Macs, PCs, iOS and Android.

Chromecast chiefly provides the ability to hit a Cast button to send video or entire Chrome tabs to an HDTV, and it's made everyone generally excited. Everyone except AllCast app developer Koushik Dutta.

Dutta has lambasted the latest Chromecast update that disabled playback from external video sources and blocked third-party apps from providing local media streaming functionality. Not to worry: Google has since responded, emphasising Chromecast will remain 'open' as planned.

Speaking of open, the Chromecast for iOS app mainly scans existing Chromecasts and helps users configure new ones with devices on their Wi-Fi networks.

While the app is now readily available for download, you may have to wait before getting your hands on the inexpensive Chromecast from Google. It currently has a "2 - 3 week" delay in shipping at the Google Play store.