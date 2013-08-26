  Google Chromecast update disables local media streaming in third-party apps

Google's Chromecast is not an "open" product, or at least that's what a slew of reports are now claiming after the company issued an update on Monday that disabled playback from external video sources and blocked third-party apps from providing local media streaming functionality.

AllCast app developer Koushik Dutta recently devised a way to play local content and content from Google Drive or Dropbox directly from an Android handset on the Chromecast. The initial Google Cast SDK preview didn't officially support this functionality, but Koush managed to get everything working on AllCast…until today.

Dutta announced on Google+ on Monday that the latest Chromecast update broke this functionality. He also recommended consumers avoid buying Chromecast in favour of more "open" platforms, "The policy seems to be a heavy handed approach, where only approved content will be played through the device," he said. "The Chromecast will probably not be indie developer friendly."

Google responded with a comment to The Verge on Monday, emphasising the Google Cast SDK is still in its early days and could change before developers get their hands on the official release. The company also said it wanted to support all types of third-party apps, including those for local content.

That said, reports are abuzz about Google reportedly stepping away from its "open" mantra. Developers aren't happy with the company for restricting their hacking abilities, though Google never advertised Chromecast as an open and hackable platform.