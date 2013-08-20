Google Maps and Waze integrate: real-time traffic reports land in Maps, Waze adds Search

Google Maps for Mobile now features real-time incident reports from Waze users, to help Maps users avoid traffic accidents and jams.

Waze uses crowd-sourced information to provide traffic updates, so Google bought Waze and its technology in June to bolster its mapping service. Both the iOS and Android versions of Google Maps will now reap the benefits of that acquisition by offering integration with Waze, though Google said only users in certain regions would have access.

"This means when Wazers report accidents, construction, road closures, and more on Waze, the updates will also appear on the Google Maps app for Android and iOS in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Switzerland, UK and the US," wrote Google in a blog post on Tuesday.

Waze will also benefit from the integration. The Android and iOS versions of the Waze app will feature Google Search, allowing Waze users to get even more search results such as favourite businesses and local addresses when navigating. The Waze Map Editor has also added Google Street View and satellite images to help people create more maps that are accurate.

Waze incident reports within Google Maps will not include Waze user profile information, but Waze clarified in its own blog post on Tuesday that contributors could still earn points "on the Waze side".