Google+ for iOS updated: Replaces Messenger with Hangouts, adds Google Drive support

The Google+ for Android app updated on Wednesday with a number of highly requested improvements, and now Google has brought its iOS counterpart up to date by adding the same features.

Googler Frank Petterson detailed the latest version of Google+ for iOS on Friday. One of the more notable enhancements is that users can now access photos and videos stored in Google Drive from the Google+ app. Users can also start a Hangout or share a private post with someone directly from their profile. Speaking of profiles, they now include Reviews and Videos tabs.

Like the Android app, Google+ for iOS also supports Google Apps for Business features like domain-restricted posts. Finally, yet importantly, Petterson said Hangouts had replaced Messenger for messaging and video calls on iOS. Google plans to use Hangouts as a means of unifying its messaging experience across all Google products. In fact, Google's Virgil Dobjanschi discussed the strategy on Google+ earlier this week.

Read: Google+ for Android updated: Say goodbye to Messenger, hello to Hangouts

"Now that Hangouts provides messaging and video calls across Android, iOS and the web, we’re removing Messenger from the Google+ mobile apps (first on Android, then on iOS)," wrote Dobjanschi. "Later today you'll be able to download all of your Messenger conversations (including text and photos) from Google Takeout."

The Google+ for iOS app update is now live in Apple's App Store.