Google+ for Android updated: Say goodbye to Messenger, hello to Hangouts

Google+ for Android app updated on Wednesday with a number of highly requested improvements for features and integrated services, while the Google+ mobile apps collectively bid farewell to another service.

The first improvement makes account and page switching easier. Just like Gmail for Android, Google+ for Android users can now switch between multiple Google+ accounts. They can even manage Google+ pages from the app menu.

Google's Virgil Dobjanschi also announced on Google+ that the Android app will fully support Google Apps for Business: "If your Apps administrator has enabled Google+, you can now share content publicly, with your circles, and/or with just the people in your organisation. In addition, you’ll know at a glance whether someone’s profile is part of your Apps domain."

As for Google Drive photos and videos, they're now accessible from Google+ for Android. When storing them in Google Drive, users will now have the option to view and share them from Google+ on Android. Finally, yet importantly, as far as the upgrades go, users will be able to share their pinpoint or city-level location with others on a circle-by-circle basis.

While that's it for improvements to features and services, Google has revealed it will drop Messenger from its Google+ mobile apps in favor of Hangouts. The new chat service is meant to unify the messaging experience across all Google products.

"Now that Hangouts provides messaging and video calls across Android, iOS and the web, we’re removing Messenger from the Google+ mobile apps (first on Android, then on iOS)," wrote Dobjanschi. "Later today you'll be able to download all of your Messenger conversations (including text and photos) from Google Takeout."



The new Android app also includes updates like pull-to-refresh. It’s rolling out to Google Play over the next few days.