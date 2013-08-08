  Google Play Music All Access expands to UK, other European countries

Google launched its Google Play Music All Access service for US-based users at Google I/O in May as an attempt to rival Spotify and Xbox Music. Now the service has finally become available to users in the UK and eight other European countries.

Google updated All Access on its International Availability webpage on Wednesday, adding expanded support for more countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

All Access is an extension of Play Music, providing access to millions of tracks in Google's music service. It's as much about listening to music as it is about music discovery, with recommendations based on previously listened-to music.

Users are also able to turn any song into a "radio station" or playlist, with All Access populating a list in the background that doubles as a never-ending music stream. Google said users would be able access All Access through their phone, tablet or online. That said, there is still no word on the Google Music iOS app.

Also, if users sign up before 15 September, All Access will cost £7.99 rather than £9.99. And there's a 30-day free trial to get things started.