  Google Android Device Manager begins rolling out - website also live

Google announced a new Android Device Manager last week that would help people find their lost Android devices and keep their data safe and secure, and it now appears the service is live for at least some users.

The new service is up and running on selected handsets, as the Android Device Manager utility has begun rolling out for various Android users through an over-the-air update. Those same users can also go to the Android Device Manager webpage (which is now live), sign into their Google Accounts and sync up their handsets online.

They must first allow the online device manager to accept location data, and then users can just let it recognise any hooked-up Android device.

Read: Google Android Device Manager wants to find your lost phone

The Android Device Manager will specifically locate and ring any misplaced Android device at maximum volume (even if it's on silent or vibrate mode). A map feature will also allow users to locate their devices in real time. The service will further help users keep their data from ending up in the wrong hands by providing them with tools that allow them to quickly and securely erase all of their data on a lost device.

Google previously said Android Device Manager - and its complementary Android app - would be available in August on devices running Android 2.2 or above - and that the service would require users to sign into their Google Accounts.