  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Android Device Manager begins rolling out - website also live

|
  Google Android Device Manager begins rolling out - website also live
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Google announced a new Android Device Manager last week that would help people find their lost Android devices and keep their data safe and secure, and it now appears the service is live for at least some users.

The new service is up and running on selected handsets, as the Android Device Manager utility has begun rolling out for various Android users through an over-the-air update. Those same users can also go to the Android Device Manager webpage (which is now live), sign into their Google Accounts and sync up their handsets online. 

They must first allow the online device manager to accept location data, and then users can just let it recognise any hooked-up Android device.

Read: Google Android Device Manager wants to find your lost phone

The Android Device Manager will specifically locate and ring any misplaced Android device at maximum volume (even if it's on silent or vibrate mode). A map feature will also allow users to locate their devices in real time. The service will further help users keep their data from ending up in the wrong hands by providing them with tools that allow them to quickly and securely erase all of their data on a lost device.

Google previously said Android Device Manager - and its complementary Android app - would be available in August on devices running Android 2.2 or above - and that the service would require users to sign into their Google Accounts.

google android device manager begins rolling out website also live image 2
PopularIn Apps
Which cloud storage service is right for you? iCloud vs Google Drive vs OneDrive vs Dropbox
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Comments