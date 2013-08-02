  Google Android Device Manager wants to find your lost phone

Google has announced a new Android Device Manager that can help people find their lost Android devices and keep their data safe and secure.

Specifically, the Android Device Manager will locate and ring a misplaced device at maximum volume (even if it's on silent or vibrate mode). A map feature will also allow users to locate their devices in real time.

The Android Device Manager will further "help you keep your data from ending up in the wrong hands", according to Google. It will do so by providing users with tools that allow them to quickly and securely erase all of their data on a lost device.

Apple has long offered a similar service and app, called Find My iPhone (as well as Find My iPad, Find My iPod or Find My Mac), that allows for remote location-tracking of iOS devices and Mac computers. It's available for iOS 5 or later and OS X 10.7.5 "Lion" or later through iCloud.

Google said its service would be available later this month on devices running Android 2.2 or above, and it only requires that users sign into their Google Account. There will also be an Android app to complement the service.

To go along with Android Device Manager, Google posted a list of privacy and security tips on its blog. The tips describe a variety of tools that users can easily set up on an Android smartphone or tablet to keep their device and data safe and secure.