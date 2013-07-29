  Google's Zagat for iPhone app lands in place of Google+ Local app

Google recently announced that it would shutter its Google+ Local app, but now the company has offered up a substitute that takes advantage of its Zagat acquisition from 2011.

The Google+ Local app allowed users to search for places by location, as well as like businesses, read reviews, share discoveries and rate places. However, the iOS app will cease to exist on 7 August. Google has apparently decided to make use of its Zagat catalogue instead, on Monday launching a new app for iPhone in Apple's App Store.

As part of its acquisition by Google in September 2011, Zagat - a restaurant guide of reviews and ratings - became interwoven into Google's services, and the Zagat.com website became free to use. Moreover, a Zagat for Android app by Google has long been available in the Google Play Store.

With Zagat for iPhone, much like the Android counterpart, mobile users can see expert-selected lists of places to go, trusted reviews and ratings, advanced search tools, restaurant menus, how-to videos and chef interviews. They can even use OpenTable to make reservations.

"Zagat is your guide to discovering the best and most notable restaurants, bars, cafes and clubs," writes Google in the app's description. "We’re starting with nine cities (Austin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington DC), and are expanding to more cities soon."

You can now download Zagat from the App Store for free. It's optimised for iPhone 5.