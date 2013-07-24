  Android 4.3 debuts on new Nexus 7, coming to other Nexus devices today

Google has announced Android 4.3, the lastest version of its mobile operating system. As confirmed by Hugo Barra, VP of Android Product Management, at Google's breafast briefing today, the new version of Android will debut on the new Nexus 7, and brings with it a few new features.

First up, Android 4.3 is still a version of Jelly Bean, so there's no move to Key Lime Pie just yet.

The first announced change is to multi-user support. In Android 4.3, you'll be able to set up restricted profiles, so you can control what another user has access to. Basically, it's designed to let you control what your kids have access to, a bit like Kids Corner on Windows Phone.

There's also enhanced support for Bluetooth low-power devices, such as sports sensors, so you'll be able to hook up your device to heart rate monitors and the like.

There's support for OpenGL ES 3.0, which will allow games developers to really push the boundaries of photo-realistic graphics on the latest Android devices.

Barra also detailed a new DRM API for streaming full HD content, confirming that a new Netflix app was already rolling out, and that the new Nexus 7 would be the first device that could take advantage of the latest streaming technology.

Not discussed in the briefing was a collection of other features. There's faster user-switching, which we guess is moving from one profile to another, text input has been tweaked, dial pad is now said to offer autocomplete, which we guess will pull up contacts rather than just giving you numbers. There's also a host of new language support.

Android 4.3 Jelly Bean will launch on the new Nexus 7, but an over the air update, starting today, will be bringing the latest version of Android to the Nexus 4, original Nexus 7, Nexus 10 and Galaxy Nexus. It will be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Edition and HTC One Google Edition in the future.