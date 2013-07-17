  Chrome for iOS will now open links in Google apps, enter fullscreen on iPad and more

On top of a major update to Google Maps for iOS, Google has pushed out many new features for its Chrome for iOS app.

The Chrome app updated on Wednesday with the much awaited option of being able to open links for YouTube, Maps, G+ and Drive in the app instead of the Chrome browser. With this change, Google has introduced inter-operability with other Google Apps.

Another notable improvement includes enhancements to voice search and the addition of text-to-speech for all variations of English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Japanese and Korean. Moreover, toolbar controls are now permanently available when using voice search.

Google is also loving the iPad right now: Google Maps for iOS rolled out support for iPad on Wednesday, and now Chrome is also able to go full-screen on the Apple tablet.

With all of these new features, including new access to full browser history, Google has also bundled data cost savings by reducing data usage and speeding up page load times. Chrome browser users can view data savings in their Bandwidth Management settings. Google said this functionality would roll out and be available to all users.

Get the latest version of Chrome for iOS on Apple's App Store now.