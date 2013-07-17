  Google Maps for iOS finally updated with iPad support, better navigation and exploration

Google has finally released the new version of Google Maps for iPhone and iPad that unveiled at Google I/O, introducing a fresh iPad design and improved navigation and exploration features.

Google says the new Google Maps notably includes a dedicated - and optimised - iPad mapping experience. In other words, the iPad design brings all the popular features of Google Maps to a larger screen. The iPhone and iPad update also provides enhanced navigation like live traffic updates and incident reports, as well as turn-by-turn and voice-guided directions for more than 330,000 miles of trails, paths and bike lanes.

There's even a new way to discover local places to eat, drink, shop, play and sleep. Just tap the search box to see cards with local recommendations. Google has also included 5-star ratings and reviews from friends alongside Zagat content and deals with Google Offers. Lastly, the new version of Google Maps features indoor maps with walking directions for malls, transport stations, airports and more.

Visit Apple's App Store to download version 2.0 now. For those with an Android phone or tablet, the new Google Maps experience is also gradually rolling out in Google Play over the next few weeks.

Today's update follows a similar rollout from last week for Google Maps on Android. Originally announced in May at Google I/O, the new Google Maps changes have at last made their way to mobile devices. Google Maps on desktop has yet to receive the updated mapping experience, although Google publicly opened the preview to all users on Tuesday.