  Google Offers now appear through search and site ads, Google Maps for Android app

Google revealed on Wednesday that it’s added more places for users to find and save Google Offers.

Google Offers was previously limited to its website and both the Google Offers and Google Wallet apps, but now it's available through search results and website ads. It's even a part of the new Google Maps for Android update, according to a post on the official Google Commerce blog.

Google Offers is a deal-of-the-day service that launched in 2011 and serves up recommended discounts based on location and preferences. Specifically, users can save whatever deal they want - such as a free appetizer at their favourite restaurant - to their Google account and then redeem it by showing the offer on their device. Such a process eliminates the need to cut paper coupons, purchase vouchers, etc.

As for today's upgrade, Google Offers users can now find offers via ads while searching on Google. Just click or tap the "Get offer" button to save the offer and use it in stores. Moreover, while browsing websites on the web, users will see more relevant offers as ads. Again, just click on the "Get offer" button to save any desired offer.

Google says users can further discover and redeem offers in the new Google Maps for Android app when they search for a restaurant or store in the app. A blue tag icon will appear near the business name or next to its pin on the map if there's an offer available. Users need to tap on the offer to use it immediately or save to their Google account for later use.

One last thing: Google says users can now follow their favourite brands on Google+ to see offers shared directly in the stream. They can even save any offer from posts or share it with their circles. Partnerships lined up include Michaels Stores, RadioShack, Red Mango, Red Robin and Ulta Beauty. And more offers will come soon from Toys"R"Us, Sports Authority, BJ’s Restaurant, Macy’s, Disney Store and Payless Shoesource.