  Kim Dotcom's Mega lands on Google Play through acquired Android app - iOS coming soon

German-Finnish internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, founder of the popular download website Megaupload, introduced his follow-up endeavour Mega earlier this year - and now it has an Android app.

Mega is a cloud storage and file-hosting service that opened its doors on 19 January, exactly one year after the US Department of Justice shut down Megaupload. Dotcom reported on Twitter that over 100,000 users registered for Mega within the first hour of launch.

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom launches Mega online file locker

According to the new app's change log on Google Play, Mega acquired the Mega app. It's now maintained by Mega contractors and sports a new design and the same thumbnails as the Mega website. However, because it is an acquired app, reviews on Google Play go back months.

Noteworthy features include the ability for users to browse their Mega storage account, upload and download files from Android devices, auto-upload photos and videos to Mega and search for files and create public links to files in MEGA accounts, among other things.

Mega costs €9.99, €19.99 or €29.99 a month - for 500GB, 2TB, and 4TB of cloud storage, respectively. It also provides 50GB of free storage, making it one of the more attractive storage services available.

Mega on Thursday revealed through its blog that an iOS app and Windows sync client were in the final stages of development and would launch soon, but the new Mega for Android app is now live on Google Play for devices running Android 2.3 and up.