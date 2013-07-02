  Google is giving you until 15 July to get your Reader data out

On Monday evening Google Reader took its last breath, closing down forever, and giving us RSS fanatics the task of looking for another solution. The product had a loyal following of news pundits and the educated, using it on a daily basis to gather the latest from around the web. In the process, they also built a large list of RSS feeds - making for a collection of sorts.

Luckily your data isn't gone just yet, as Google announced shortly after Google Reader closed down on Monday that old users will have until 15 July to get their data out. On 15 July, Google says, all of your feeds, the people you follow, items you have starred, notes you have created will all be deleted.

While you'll no longer have access to Reader itself, Google is allowing you to download a copy of your Google Reader data via its Google Takeout product. As you can see in the screenshot above, it's as easy as selecting Reader within Takeout and downloading the file - no loopholes included.

And no, mister lazy, there won't be some back way to get the data after Google's predetermined date. "All subscription data will be permanently, and irrevocably deleted. Google will not be able to recover any Google Reader subscription data for any user after 15 July, 2013," the company stated firmly.

Now that Google Reader is no longer available, the web has ignited with alternative services. Some of the better, and more well-known, include Feedly, Digg Reader, NetNewsWire, and more.

Grab your data while you can.