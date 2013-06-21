AOL Reader surfaces in private beta ahead of Google Reader shutdown

People are going to have no shortage of other options when Google finally kills Google Reader next month, thanks to yet another RSS service currently in development.

As first noticed by The Next Web, AOL has a live landing page for an RSS service at reader.aol.com. The website, titled AOL Reader, offers the following tagline: "All your favorite websites, in one place."

It appears AOL Reader is in private beta, but those who are interested can request an invitation to begin testing. There's also an AOL Reader My Favorites page, with a visual hint that the service is compatible with desktop, iPhone, iPad and iPad mini.

The "more information" link at the bottom of the My Favorites page serves up additional details about how AOL Reader will allow users to tweak the layout and manage subscriptions with import and export options. Third-party developers will also have access to the AOL Reader API.

There isn't much else known about AOL Reader, although the website's CSS styles sheet confirms the service will support mobile Web optimisations and integration with LinkedIn, Google+, Twitter and Facebook.

AOL's sudden foray into RSS follows Google's announcement in March that it would shutdown Google Reader on 1 July. The change came as part of an overall effort by Google to cut a number of its products and services.

Read: Digg Reader public beta to open 26 June

Aside from AOL Reader, stranded devotees of Google Reader will soon have alternative options with Feedly, BlogLovin and Digg, among others. Digg confirmed earlier this month that its new RSS service, called Digg Reader, which uses the same API as Google Reader, will launch as a public beta 26 June.