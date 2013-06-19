  1. Home
Feedly adds cloud platform and web interface to entice Google Reader users

Many services suddenly required a new backend or infrastructure to help support the onslaught of transitioning users when Google decided to shutdown Reader - and Feedly was one of those services until today.

The company announced on Wednesday that it would officially become a platform after launching its Feedly Cloud backend and opening APIs to assist users making the trek from Google Reader. Coupled with the change, Feedly has introduced a web browser-based interface of its product that doesn't utilise extensions or plug-ins. 

Read: Feedly announces integration support from Reeder, Press, Newsify and more

There are many companies like Feedly trying to develop alternative Google Reader services, but Feedly claimed it had experienced a huge growth since Google announced it would kill Reader on 1 July. It tripled traction and jumped to 12 million users in May alone, and it handles around 25 million feeds a day.

As part of its Normandy project initiative, Feedly said this month that it would beef up features, develop a backend and add integration support from services like Reeder, Press, etc, in an attempt to become a valid Reader replacement.

feedly adds cloud platform and web interface to entice google reader users image 2

Read: Digg Reader public beta to open 26 June

Feedly's new cloud platform now offers support for a bevy of third-party applications, and it said more than 200 developers had shown interest. The company is probably hoping that such interest will also entice Google Reader users who have yet to pick a new home. 

However, with so many Reader replacements popping up, such as Digg Reader, only a few are likely to reign supreme in regards to RSS needs.

