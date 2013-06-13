  Google's Street View adds 1,001 new destinations - from Asia to Canada

Google updated Street View on Thursday with panoramic imagery for exactly 1,001 new destinations in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the US and Canada.

Asia: From the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade to the Fullerton Heritage Promenade, Street View now allows Maps and Earth users to explore the city’s bay front and bay skyline. It even added images from the Singapore Zoo.

Europe: Spain's Seville Cathedral, the largest Gothic cathedral in the world, is now live in Street View. There are also new virtual trips for the canals of Copenhagen and panoramas of Hans Christian Andersen’s famous Little Mermaid sculpture.

Latin America: Street View now offers imagery for the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida and Vila Belmiro stadium in Brazil. Users can further experience Mexico City's Bosque de Chapultepec or Chile's Valle Nevada Resort.

US: There are tons of new East Coast destinations in Street View. A few of the recent additions include the Mark Twain House in Connecticut, the Isaac Bell House in Rhode Island, the Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia and the Vermont State House in Vermont.

Canada: As Google noted, Street View users can now enjoy the country's summer theatre season by browsing The Shaw Festival Theatre, Edmonton's Citadel Theatre, Manitoba Centennial Concert Hall, Roy Thomson Hall and the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Street View is a feature in Google Maps and Google Earth that offers 360-degree-like views from street positions. It launched in 2007, in several US cities, but has since expanded to include cities and rural areas around the globe.

To see the new destinations or experience panoramic imagery through Street View, visit Google Earth or download the Google Maps app for Android or iPhone.