Gmail for iOS updated with new inbox interface, notification options

Google updated Gmail's desktop inbox and Android counterpart with major user-interface changes recently, and now the latest features are available on the Gmail for iOS app.

The refreshed Gmail design is live on the App Store for both iPad and iPhone, and the changes include the new category-based, multiple-tab inbox and the ability to get customisable notifications for messages. The notification options, however, only work with the new inbox.

"Get notified for all messages, only important messages, or none at all, on a per account basis," explained Google in the app's description. "Customise these settings from the in-app settings page."

Gmail users can also view YouTube videos and Google Maps links through those individual apps, and they can even switch off the multiple-tab interface if desired. Gmail said the new interface groups users' mail into categories, so they can see what's new at a glance, but primary mail still appears first.

Google introduced the redesigned Gmail in May in an attempt to give users more organisational tools and control over their inbox. The revamped inbox look actually leaked a week before - during a "Structure in Android App Development" presentation by the Android Design Team.

Google originally said the new inbox would roll out gradually and become available on desktop, Android and iOS "within the next few weeks", but eager Gmail users could get the Desktop look sooner by going to Configure inbox when it appeared in the Settings options.