  Google Search adds nutritional data for over 1,000 foods

Google bulked Search on Thursday with nutritional facts for more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables and meals.

The internet giant said the health information would help Web browsers make smart choices about food whenever they search for things like "How much protein is in a banana?" or "How many calories are in an avocado?" Google will serve up all the relevant data immediately, but the feature is also compatible with voice search, so users can speak their search and hear the results.

"This new nutritional information builds on our work on the Knowledge Graph, which brings together all kinds of information from across the web that wasn't easily accessible," wrote Google on the Inside Search blog.

The Knowledge Graph is a technology that understands and uses associations between people, places, events and "things" in the world to present relevant extra information during each search. When users search for a particular subject, the results will list the usual links and an information box with other associations, biographies and details. It currently recognises 500 million objects, and includes more than 3.5 billion facts.

Google said the Knowledge Graph would also connect nutritional information queries to related items. A search for "summer squash carbs", for instance, will also include "zucchini" in the dropdown. The new feature will begin to launch today in English for Web and mobile, and will roll out to the United States over the next 10 days.

"Over time we’ll be adding more features, foods, and languages," Google said. "So tap the microphone, give the feature a spin, and soon explore and discover the ins and outs of over 1,000 of your favorite foods."