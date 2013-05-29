  Gmail redesigns inbox with Category tabs for better control, organisation

Gmail introduced a redesign on Wednesday in an attempt to give users more organisational tools and control over their inbox.

The new inbox look actually leaked last week during a "Structure in Android App Development" presentation by the Android Design Team. The team's event video prematurely revealed a left-side navigation drawer and missing "action bar" along the bottom in the Gmail for Android app.

"Today, Gmail is getting a brand new inbox on desktop and mobile that puts you back in control using simple, easy organisation," wrote Gmail on its official blog, explaining the new inbox would group mail into categories which appear as different tabs. "You simply choose which categories you want and voilà! Your inbox is organised in a way that lets you see what’s new at a glance and decide which emails you want to read when," Gmail added.

Users can customise their new inbox by selecting the tabs they want to use and moving messages between them. They can also set certain senders to always appear in a tab or star messages for the Primary tab. The Gmail mobile apps automatically open to the Primary tab, but Android and iOS users can still navigate to the other five tabs.

"If the new inbox isn't quite your style, you can simply switch off all optional tabs to go back to classic view, or switch to any of your other favourite inbox types," Google added.

The new inbox is rolling out gradually and will become available on the desktop, Android and iOS within the next few weeks, but eager Gmail users can get the Desktop look sooner by going to Configure inbox when it appears in the Settings options.