  Google offers Mapping with Google online course and certification

Google on Tuesday announced an online mapping course to educate users about Google Maps, Maps Engine Lite and Google Earth.

The course, titled Mapping with Google, starts on June 10 and lasts until June 24, although Google said it was a "self-paced, online course where you will watch videos (or read text lessons) and apply the skills you learn".

According to a post on the official Google Lat-Long blog, those who register will also receive an invitation to preview the new Google Maps. In addition, registrants have the opportunity to complete a project and earn a certificate.

"Through a combination of video and text lessons, activities and projects, you’ll learn to do much more than look up directions or find your house from outer space," wrote Google on its blog. "During the course, you’ll have the opportunity to learn from Google experts and collaborate with a worldwide community of participants, via Google+ Hangouts and a course forum."