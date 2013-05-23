  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google adds rich notifications to Google Chrome for Windows beta

|
  Google adds rich notifications to Google Chrome for Windows beta

Google has announced a revamp to its Chrome notifications, to include a sleeker user interface to serve as more engaging to the user. Additionally, Chrome will get a Notification Center that can be accessed outside of the browser, where users can see all of the notifications they missed.

google adds rich notifications to google chrome for windows beta image 3

In a blog post on Thursday, the Chrome team details the new notifications available in the Windows version of Chrome Beta and that Mac support is coming soon. The notifications have been revamped to include text and images. Developers can also include actions directly inside the pop-up (which happens outside of Chrome) where users can perform actions such as calling or replying to an email.

Furthermore, the notification center integrates into the system tray of Windows and the bottom right of the Chrome OS interface. Here, users can find all of the notifications they missed, including reminders from Google Calendar, new activity on Google+, Gmail messages and more.

google adds rich notifications to google chrome for windows beta image 2

If you want to tone down the noise, Google has included a settings panel that can be accessed from the notification center. Here, you can decide which Chrome apps installed from the Chrome Web Store have the ability to notify you system wide.

It's worth noting that Chrome notifications are nothing new, as they were rolled out to the stable version of Chrome a couple of years ago. However, the latest iteration is a step in the right direction in Google's overall efforts to be more design aware. If you're interested, you can download the beta version of Chrome to give the notifications a shot. Google didn't say when it plannned to roll out the features to the stable version of Chrome, but if we had to guess, it won't be too far off.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  2. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  3. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  4. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  5. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  3. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  4. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
Comments