  Google adds rich notifications to Google Chrome for Windows beta

Google has announced a revamp to its Chrome notifications, to include a sleeker user interface to serve as more engaging to the user. Additionally, Chrome will get a Notification Center that can be accessed outside of the browser, where users can see all of the notifications they missed.

In a blog post on Thursday, the Chrome team details the new notifications available in the Windows version of Chrome Beta and that Mac support is coming soon. The notifications have been revamped to include text and images. Developers can also include actions directly inside the pop-up (which happens outside of Chrome) where users can perform actions such as calling or replying to an email.

Furthermore, the notification center integrates into the system tray of Windows and the bottom right of the Chrome OS interface. Here, users can find all of the notifications they missed, including reminders from Google Calendar, new activity on Google+, Gmail messages and more.

If you want to tone down the noise, Google has included a settings panel that can be accessed from the notification center. Here, you can decide which Chrome apps installed from the Chrome Web Store have the ability to notify you system wide.

It's worth noting that Chrome notifications are nothing new, as they were rolled out to the stable version of Chrome a couple of years ago. However, the latest iteration is a step in the right direction in Google's overall efforts to be more design aware. If you're interested, you can download the beta version of Chrome to give the notifications a shot. Google didn't say when it plannned to roll out the features to the stable version of Chrome, but if we had to guess, it won't be too far off.