Google: Voice search 'coming soon' to Chrome for iOS

Google hasn't stopped updating apps since its I/O 2013 conference last week, including recent tweaks to Google Trends, Google+ and Google Drive, and now the company has announced that Chrome for iOS is next in line to get a refresh with voice search rolling out over the coming days.

Chrome for iOS users will soon be able to speak their search into the omnibox, according to a post on the official Chrome blog. Users can simply touch the microphone, say their search query aloud, and then browse or hear the results. The update will also include faster reloading of web pages and the ability for other iOS apps to open links in Chrome and then return to the app with just one tap.

The new search functionality in Chrome for iOS follows today's arrival of Google Chrome version 27 and its snazzy Conversational Search feature. In addition, Google has revamped Chrome for Android so that users can see search queries in the omnibox instead of the long search URL.

"To make browsing the mobile web even easier, web pages also display in fullscreen on phones," wrote Google. "As you scroll, the top toolbar disappears so you can immerse yourself in the web page content. When you scroll up, the toolbar returns so you can get on to the next thing."

The latest version of Chrome for Android is available on Google Play now.