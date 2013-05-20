  1. Home
Google fixing Google+ update that causes incompatibility with Android 4.0+ devices

Google updated its Google+ for Android app today and many users were stunned to discover the update was not compatible with most popular Android headsets running Ice Cream Sandwich or Jelly Bean.

Google's Bradley Horowitz said the new app would install on "modern versions of Android (Froyo and above) with the advanced image editing features available on Ice Cream Sandwich and above."

However, as Android Police noted, the app's compatibility was apparently limited to Froyo and Gingerbread.

Google's Vic Gundotra took to Google+ on Monday afternoon to explain the blunder - as well as to announce that the glitch was being resolved.

"Folks - looks we have an issue with our manifest file... We are fixing right now. Sorry about the incompatibility errors," wrote Gundotra on Google+.

It's a shame, as the update was a nice one.

The updated app features an overhauled photo experience that includes safe and private auto-backup of photos. Users can also now browse a selection of shots with Auto Highlight and then use Auto Enhance to edit people and places. Auto Awesome is another new feature. It essentially allows users to create animations and panoramas from the photos in their library. 

A fix for the 4.0 update should hit soon. Hold tight.

Update: Things looked fixed. Grab it on Google Play.

