  Full Google I/O Keynote 2013 video released online for your viewing pleasure

We were a little shocked when Google initially announced its plans for a three-hour keynote at Google I/O 2013. We originally thought, how could the company have that much to cover? Of course, now we know there was plenty to be had on Wedensday.

Luckily, if you missed all the action, Google has released the almost four hours of video of the Google I/O 2013 keynote on to YouTube for your viewing pleasure. You'll find Google CEO Larry Page and several other project engineers discussing their latest revelations.

Among the announcements at Google I/O 2013 were Google Play Music All Access, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Edition, Hangouts unified messaging, a new Maps view and much more.