  Google wants Microsoft to remove its redesigned YouTube app for WP8

A little more than a week after Microsoft released its redesigned YouTube app for Windows Phone 8, Google has requested Microsoft to remove the app entirely. In a cease and desist letter obtained by The Verge, Google asks that Microsoft "immediately withdraw this application from the Windows Phone Store and disable existing downloads of the application by Wednesday, May 22, 2013".

So what's the beef? Google complains that Microsoft didn't care to brings ads into the YouTube app, which is in violation of YouTube's API policies. Of course, ads are Google's main source of revenue, and YouTube partners also find themselves making a big chunk of change from the AdSense program. Can you blame them for the complaint?

"Unfortunately, by blocking advertising and allowing downloads of videos, your application cuts off a valuable ongoing revenue source for creators, and causes harm to the thriving content ecosystem on YouTube," stated Google's letter to Microsoft.

Other infractions in Google's mind is the app's ability to actually download videos, stream content restricted to certain devices, and overall, Microsoft didn't get its seal-of-approval before going live. That's a shame, because it was a solid app, offering a new interface, and the ability to pin videos, playlists, channels, and searches as Live Tiles on the Start screen.

Update: Microsoft has issued a statement on the matter, saying: "We’d be more than happy to include advertising but need Google to provide us access to the necessary APIs. In light of Larry Page’s comments today calling for more interoperability and less negativity, we look forward to solving this matter together for our mutual customers."