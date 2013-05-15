  Google Play Game Services now official, adds cloud saving across devices, achievements and more

Google has officially announced its gaming API for developers to include not only in Android games, but across platforms.

Called Google Play Game Services, it gives developers the chance to add four different features to their apps, each bringing a new experience to a mobile gamer.

There is functionality for multiplayer, which will find people to play against for you and then spark up a real-time game. Leaderboards are now possible, Xbox-style achievements, and the last new feature works across Android, iOS and in-browser on a computer: cloud saves.

Cloud saving across devices means you can play to a point on one device and then pick up from where you left off on an entirely different one.

Whether any or all of these features is adopted is up to individual developers. One that we definitely know about is Eufloria HD, the update for which went live on Google Play earlier today with several key Google Play Game abilities activated and listed.