  Watch the Google I/O day 1 keynote right here, live streamed from San Francisco

Google will be holding its Google I/O day 1 keynote at 5pm BST and you can watch it right here on Pocket-lint without having to go anywhere else.

Although we're not expecting announcements of new hardware, either in the smartphone or tablet sectors, nor the unveiling of Android Key Lime Pie, we still think the event presented by Google Developers Live will show off some awesome stuff.

The revamped Google Maps will be making an appearance at Google I/O so could make up part of the presentation today. And we expect to see some news on the features that will be part of the smaller update to Android Jelly Bean, 4.3.

So kick back and enjoy the action as the 2013 leg of Google I/O gets under way. In the meantime, you might even want to check out the news on the conference so far.