  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Watch the Google I/O day 1 keynote right here, live streamed from San Francisco

|
  Watch the Google I/O day 1 keynote right here, live streamed from San Francisco

Google will be holding its Google I/O day 1 keynote at 5pm BST and you can watch it right here on Pocket-lint without having to go anywhere else.

Although we're not expecting announcements of new hardware, either in the smartphone or tablet sectors, nor the unveiling of Android Key Lime Pie, we still think the event presented by Google Developers Live will show off some awesome stuff.

The revamped Google Maps will be making an appearance at Google I/O so could make up part of the presentation today. And we expect to see some news on the features that will be part of the smaller update to Android Jelly Bean, 4.3.

So kick back and enjoy the action as the 2013 leg of Google I/O gets under way. In the meantime, you might even want to check out the news on the conference so far.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  2. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  3. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  4. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  5. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  1. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  3. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  4. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  5. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
Comments