  Revamped Google Maps sign-up goes live before Google I/O, shows new features then pulled

Google accidentally posted the sign-up page for its radically revamped Google Maps ahead of its official unveiling at Google I/O later today. The page asked you to register your interest in being one of the first to try the new service and listed a stack of new features.

Thankfully, website Droid Life managed to grab a few screenshots before it was pulled again when the big G realised its error.

The features listed include tailored maps dependent on search results. It will only show you the relevant details you were after.

A smarter search box hovers over the map results, you can get new information that's relevant to the map you're on.

It will incorporate Google Earth into the map service, showing you underwater and above the clouds imagery. And Flight Search will show you the flight path, options, ticket prices, etc.

The last main feature focuses on new adaptive services. The maps will get more personalised the more you use Google Maps and search. They will start to recommend places you'd like to visit, for example, based on other venues you've searched for.

We'll bring you more information when the service officially launches during the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, which starts today, 15 May.