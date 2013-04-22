  1. Home
New Google Play APK now works in UK, official release imminent?

All of the features of the newly designed Google Play store now work in the UK, which suggests to Pocket-lint that an official release could be on the cards very soon.

Previously, if you downloaded the leaked APK of the store update and side-loaded it on to a UK Android device, much of the functionality was still missing. Google was yet to switch over its servers in the country, so although you had the overall feel and look of the redesign on your handset, you were missing key elements.

We have now looked at our own handset with the APK loaded, however, and it works as it should. An official generic release has yet to rollout in the UK, with Google originally saying it could take several weeks for the update to hit all the corners of the globe. It has been available in the US for a couple of weeks now.

We're also not sure whether the update will appear on Google-branded devices - such as our Nexus 4 - first. We also have a Samsung Galaxy S3 sitting in front of us here at Pocket-lint Towers, so will keep checking that in case it hits any time soon.

If you're brave enough to side-load the APK, you can find it on Android Police's website.

