  Google Glass Explorer Edition shipping next month

Google has confirmed that the Explorer Edition of its Google Glass tech will be sent out in May. The $1,500 (£975) glasses, which let you record video and interact with the internet, should arrive in time for Google I/O next month.

Google still remains cagey as to exactly when the consumer version of the glasses will go on sale. Expect Google I/O to reveal a lot more about plans for Google Glass. Last year, attendees were able to pre-register interest in the project and have since received glass blocks with waiting list numbers engraved on them. This time round, we expect Google to have some more finite details on launch dates and pricing for the glasses.

Controversially, Google used Twitter and the hashtag #ifihadglass to allow others to get involved with the project. The idea was that around 8000 tweeters would receive a pair of the glasses to test, provided they could stump up the cost. But it appeared Google was just picking winners at random and the company has since removed a few of the less-tasteful applications. One, which read "#IfIHadGlass, I'd throw it at your face", didn't eventually end up making it through to the finalists, after it initially not being spotted by Google.

Those who are going to be granted a set of Google glasses will likely be given them at Google I/O, however the big G has previously said that pick-up will be possible in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. We will hopefully have more on Google Glass when Google I/O kicks off on 15 May.