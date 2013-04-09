Google Play redesign starts to roll out for Android, you can get it now

Google has started to roll out its redesigned Google Play to Android devices. It offers a cleaner, quicker interface to get to the content that matters to you most.

Images are the order of the day on the new design, with Google saying it wanted pictures to "jump off the page". It has further emphasised related content, so more recommendations will appear on pages. Purchasing has also been simplified, so it is easier to get through the checkout than before.

The new-style Google Play will be rolling out gradually today to devices running Android 2.2 (Froyo) or above. However, you may have to wait a bit longer, especially if you're not in the US, as the company says that it could take a few weeks to reach every corner of the globe.

Certainly, when Pocket-lint checked on a UK Nexus 4 and Samsung Galaxy S3, the Google Play store was yet to feature the refreshed design. We'll update as and when any of our devices get access.

UPDATE: If you're really keen to get the new Google Play now, the APK has already been ripped and you can find it on Android Police to download and install at your own risk.

As a word of warning, however, not all the content is complete outside of the US. We've installed it on the Nexus 4 and Nexus 10 we have in the office and the featured content that makes up much of the visual experience of the new opening pages of Google Play don't show up.

However, everything else works fine. The new Google Play is cleaner and clearer than before, with larger cards reflecting the sort of visuals you get from Google Now. There's handy shortcuts at the top of each app to install or wishlist things and we've found that app logos are much more prominent, especially on the Nexus 10. Looks like they've all had a bump in quality.

There's no word on when the new Google Play will be officially pushed out in the UK, but it's already appearing in the US.

How about you? Have you got the new Google Play store layout yet? Let us know in the comments below...