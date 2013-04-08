  Google Fiber's awesome Internet speeds coming to Austin, Texas next

The expansion of the to-die-for Google Fiber internet service continues into another market in the US, making those of us who live in other parts of the country (or world) weep.

Austin, Texas, will be joining the Kansas City, Kansas, and Missouri metro areas as the only locations to reap the ultra-fast speeds that Google is so graciously providing.

It works like this: for free, Google will provide you with average Internet speeds of up to 5Mbps download, 1Mbps upload speed with no data caps and free service guaranteed for at least seven years. A $300 (£196) installation fee is required that includes the Network Box.

However the real benefits of the Google Fiber service will cost $70 per month, offering a whopping one gigabit upload and download speed. Network installation is free there are no data caps, but you have to sign to a one-year contract. But hey, 1TB of Google Drive storage is thrown in, and we don't think you'll go anywhere.

For $120 a month, Google will go a step further in providing "the full Google experience". You'll get the 1 gigabit upload and download speeds, paired with a full channel TV line up, storage box and network box. A Nexus 7 tablet is included to control the stations.

When Google Fiber first rolled out last year in Kansas, a developer told ArsTechnica about the experience. "We just got it today and I’ve been stuck in front of my laptop for the last few hours," Mike Demarais, founder of Threedee said. "It’s unbelievable. I’m probably not going to leave the house."

Google hasn't announced any further cities, but we do know the rollout will be gradual.

Update: It will be available in mid-2014.