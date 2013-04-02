Google makes Quickoffice on Android and iPhone free for business users

Google has released Quickoffice for iPhone and Android, allowing Google Apps and Business subscribers to collaborate on office documents through mobile devices. The app was previously available for just iPad, but has now expanded to new platforms.

Available now on the App Store and Google Play, Quickoffice can edit any Microsoft Office file, from Word to Excel to Powerpoint. New files and edits are saved and shared through Google Drive, giving business users a quick place to share files with co-workers.

For those unfamiliar, Google Apps and Business are paid platforms for businesses to manage email, calendars and documents. We use and pay for it here at Pocket-lint and have found it to work well in our day-to-day usage.

Additionally, Quickoffice utilises the ability to track changes, add comments and spell check documents, which Google Drive offers. You can also change colours, font, backgrounds and insert images, rearrange cells and work with formulas in spreadsheets, scroll in any direction and tap-and-drag to move and align objects, and create, edit and rearrange your Drive folders and files.

Google acquired Quickoffice in June, 2012. "Quickoffice has a strong base of users, and we look forward to supporting them while we work on an even more seamless, intuitive and integrated experience," the company said at the time.

For non-Google Apps and Business subscribers, Google offers a Quickoffice Pro for iOS and Android for £11.03 that offers similar functionality. It's a nice way to take on Apple's Pages, Keynote and Numbers apps for iOS.