  Google Glass will initially be manufactured in the US, will build a 'few thousand' in the coming weeks

Ahead of its launch later this year, Google Glass will initially be manufactured in the USA, according to the Financial Times. Google is said to have partnered with Foxconn to begin assembling the futuristic headsets in Santa Clara, California, not far from the company's headquarters in Mountain View.

Manufacturing efforts for companies are usually based in Asia, because of cheaper parts and labour. Google will be taking a similar approach to that used for its Nexus Q streamer (now dead), sourcing components from Asia and finishing the assembly in the US.

As production ramps up, Google will be making a "few thousand" in the coming weeks. The company is said to have brought manufacturing close to home so it can have control over the operation, and the ability to make any last-minute changes if needed. The Glass project, and the type of technology it is, is so new and specialised to the industry that it makes sense Google would want to exert more control.

Google better get on manufacturing quickly. It has picked 8,000 people in the US who will have the chance to test it early as part of the company's "ifihadaglass" promotion... if they're willing to throw up $1,500 (£1,000). We suspect not all will be excited to pay the price.

Last year, competitor Apple announced a similar effort to bring device manufacturing back to the US. It will begin manufacturing a part of its Mac line in the country at some point this year.

Google will begin shipping Google Glass to those who pay the $1,500 in the coming months. After initial testing from the tech-savvy group, Glass should be on its way to consumers by the end of this year. That's not to say production will stay in the US once Glass takes off - if ever.