  Google shipping LTE Chromebook Pixel by 8 April

Even though the Wi-Fi model of the Chromebook Pixel has been available for several weeks, the LTE version is still yet to hit the market. Luckily, Google has updated the touch-enabled laptop's page on the Google Play store to reflect that the LTE version will ship to customers in the US by 8 April.

The LTE version will add connectivity almost everywhere you go, but that's not without a premium. The LTE version costs $1,449 (£955), or $150 more than the Wi-Fi only version. On the LTE version you will also get double the local storage space, bringing it to 64GB.

Just for purchasing the LTE version users will receive 100MB of free data a month on Verizon's LTE network stateside. According to GigaOm, the no-contract pricing for the LTE Pixel is $9.99 for an unlimited day pass, $20 for 1GB a month, $35 for 3GB a month, and $50 for 5GB a month.

You will also be able to add it to a Verizon Share Everything data plan for $10 a month, which is useful if you find all of your devices on the network. No LTE version of the Pixel has been detailed for the UK.

In our review of the Pixel we noted it had great hardware limited in a Google cloud experience. The price tag is also a bit steep, especially on the LTE version. You can now order it on the Play Store, if you're heart/wallet so desires.

Did anyone decide to pick-up the most expensive Chromebook out there?