  Google's Android team reportedly working on smart watch as competitors do the same

Google's Android division is working to build a smart watch to create a new market, reports the Financial Times. The rumours of a Google watch come shortly after Samsung this week confirmed its plans to jump in the watch market.

"We’ve been preparing the watch product for so long,” said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business. Google-competitor Apple has long been said to enter the market as well and is rumoured to do so this year, though, like Google hasn't provided official word.

Details are scant on what the Google watch may entail. It is interesting that Google has decided to put its Android team hard at work on the project, rather than its Google X team. This could mean Google sees a real promise in the market. experimental

Other than Sony's Smartwatch and Motorola's fitness watch, large technology companies haven't entered the market in full-force as of yet. Rather, it's being flooded with third-party solutions like the Pebble, offering Bluetooth connection with iPhone and Android smartphones.

Google has hardware expertise thanks to its recently acquired Motorola staff and a team of software geniuses that could be ready to tackle putting pure-Android on a smaller screen. There's a good chance Google will sell it on Google Play as well, alongside its Nexus handsets and tablets, if the rumour is true.

No timeline has been discussed. We'll keep our eyes peeled.

Is 2013 the year of the watch?