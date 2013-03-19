Google Nexus 4 goes back in stock in the UK, following limited availability

The availability of Google's Nexus 4 has been shoddy since launch to say the least. After a short availability run of the Nexus 4 in January which lead to a quick sellout, the folks in Mountain View have pushed more stock to UK customers looking to make the pure-Android purchase.

The Google Play store is now listing the 8GB Nexus 4 for £239 and the 16GB option for £279 in stock and shipping in 3 - 5 days. It's not clear how long users will have to make their purchases, as stock has run out quickly in the past.

READ: Google Nexus 4 review

The Nexus 4, manufactured by LG, is based on Android Jelly Bean with cutting-edge Google features pre-loaded. It doesn't feature LTE, however, which was a bit of a shocker when it was first launched.

More often than not, customers trying to get their hands on the Nexus 4 have had trouble. In January, LG said it was Google's fault for underestimating the amount of devices that would be ordered by customers.

The stock refresh comes shortly before the launch of the new HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4, both of which will be competing for marketshare in the Android handset realm.

Will you be picking up a Nexus 4?