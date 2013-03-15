Google launching 'Play News' service as Reader replacement?

Google is readying a new feature called Google Play News that will distribute news content through "Issues" and "Subscriptions", shortly after the company shut down its Google Reader service.

As spotted by Android Police, a leak came from a JavaScript file discussing the feature. Details have not been officially confirmed by Google, but the code gives us a good indication of what's to come.

To read Google Play News, you must have a supported Android phone or tablet

Please sign in to get this News edition.

Please sign in to purchase this News Issue.

Please sign in to purchase this News Edition Subscription.

Subscribing you to this news edition…

You have subscribed to this news edition. It is now available on your device.

The new feature out of Google sounds similar to Apple's Newsstand, which is built in to iOS to offer an easy way for users to get digital versions of newspapers and magazines.

Google already hosts a Magazine sections on Google Play, allowing users to buy editions of popular magazines such as Maxim, Sports Illustrated, Wired and more.

Users became furious after hearing the news Google that was shutting down its RSS delivery service Google Reader on 1 July. It has been a pinnacle service in the survival of RSS and is used by reading fanatics and journalists on a daily basis. Google Play News sounds like Google's alternative catered to more mainstream users.

It's not clear if Google will offer a separate app for Play News or if it will be directly embedded into the Google Play store. We'll keep our eyes peeled for official word from the Mountain View-based company.